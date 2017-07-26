UPDATE: Man charged following police pursuit on A47 at Middleton

A man has been charged with a series of offences following a police pursuit on the A47 which ended in a collision yesterday morning (Wednesday, July 26).

Stephen James Gray, 32, of no fixed abode but from Leicester, was arrested yesterday after the incident.

Officers were alerted to a suspect vehicle which failed to stop for police near Swaffham shortly after 11.30am.

Following a pursuit in the West Norfolk area, the vehicle, a Vauxhall Vectra, collided with another car, an Audi, and a telegraph pole on the A47 between East Winch and Middleton.

The driver was detained and arrested for multiple offences.

The A47 was closed as a result of the incident with diversions in place while the vehicles were recovered and the telegraph pole repaired.

Gray was questioned at Lynn Police Investigation Centre and later charged with:

- dangerous driving

- failing to stop for police

- driving without insurance

- failing to provide a specimen for analysis

- possession of a class A drug

He is also accused of four counts of burglary in relation to incidents in Great Yarmouth at Lichfield Road Stores on December 5, 2016 and two on April 18, 2017, as well as at LG Perfect in between March 31 and April 1, 2017.

He was also charged with failing to surrender to bail after failing to appear at Liverpool an Knowsley Magistrates Court on December 9, 2016.

Gray has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday, July 27).