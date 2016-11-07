UPDATE: Man due in court after driver seriously injured in collision near major King’s Lynn junction

A man has been charged with driving without due care and attention following a crash near Lynn’s Pullover roundabout yesterday, in which a car driver was seriously injured.

Marian Stamate, 35, is due to appear before magistrates via videolink this morning.

RTC on Clenchwarton Road, West Lynn ANL-160711-134829009

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which involved a fuel lorry and a BMW car, on Clenchwarton Road at around 11.50am on Monday.

The car driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious, but otherwise unspecified, injuries.

The road remained closed this morning.