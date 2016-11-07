UPDATE: Motorist seriously injured in collision near major King’s Lynn junction

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a lorry and a car near Lynn’s Pullover roundabout.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, which involved a fuel lorry and a BMW car, on Clenchwarton Road at around 11.50am today.

RTC on Clenchwarton Road, West Lynn ANL-160711-134829009

The car driver has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious, but otherwise unspecified, injuries.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and is currently in custody.

The road is still closed and is likely to remain so for some time, while diesel is cleared from the scene.