UPDATE: Sutton Bridge Parish Council hears DONG Energy is carrying out further work to wind farm cables

DONG Energy says it is conducting further burial works to its Race Bank wind farm cables but this is not affecting the marsh at Sutton Bridge.

A company spokesman said: “DONG Energy is committed to ensuring all construction works are completed responsibly and to a good standard.

“A survey conducted on the burial of the offshore cable highlighted some further burial works are needed to ensure cable burial is completed to the appropriate depth.

“We would like to make clear that this work is not to take place on the salt marsh; it will take place along the seabed further offshore. A Marine Licence application for these works has been lodged with Marine Management Organisation.”

In a previous report on Sutton Bridge Parish Council, we stated the work was being conducted on the marsh.

