UPDATE: Three teenagers arrested in Fairstead assaults probe

Three teenagers have been arrested this afternoon in connection with a string of offences on the Fairstead Estate in Lynn which happened overnight.

A total of five offences were reported on the estate, including one of criminal damage and four assaults.

Three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 15, are currently being held at Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre in relation to the offences.

Earlier today, officers said that all victims had described a group of six or seven youths wearing hooded jumpers.

Insp Wesley Hornigold said over the next few evenings there will be further patrols on the Fairstead Estate to provide reassurance to the community.

Officers will also be working to both investigate offences and prevent further instances of anti-social behaviour.

Insp Hornigold said: “I’d like to thank the community for all of their assistance in respect of this matter and we will continue to robustly investigate these matters.”