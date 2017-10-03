UPDATE: Two men charged following King’s Lynn drug arrests

Two men are due to appear in court today charged with drugs offences after they were arrested in Lynn earlier this week.

The arrests were made after a vehicle was stopped on Hardwick Road at around 4pm on Monday.

Police announced this morning that Lee Cooper, 24, and Joel Jackman, 25, who are both from the London area, had been charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one charge of possessing cannabis.

The pair are due to appear before magistrates in Norwich today.