UPDATE: US airman killed in Weeting crash

A driver who died in a crash at Weeting yesterday morning was a US airman based at RAF Lakenheath, it has been confirmed this morning..

Police have appealed for witnesses following the crash, in which a BMW 323 convertible collided with a tree at around 6.40am on Thursday.

Although the name of the dead man, who was in his 20s, has not been released, US defence officials have confirmed he was an airman assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

The unit is part of the 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing, which is based at RAF Lakenheath.

The wing’s commander, Col Evan Pattus, said: “The Liberty Wing mourns the passing of one of its own today.

“When a tragedy like this strikes, it’s felt throughout our entire community. Our sympathies and prayers are with this Airman’s friends, family and fellow wingmen in the 748th AMXS.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or saw how the BMW was being driven prior to it, is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.