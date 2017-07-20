UPDATE: Witnesses sought after serious collision on A149 at Heacham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A149 at Heacham has left a woman in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers were called to reports that a woman and a red Citroen Saxo had been involved in a collision on Redgate Hill at about 3am this morning (Thursday, July 20).

The road was closed between Oasis Way roundabout and the new Heacham roundabout until 8.20am this morning.

The pedestrian was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with multiple serious injuries and was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where, as of Thursday afternoon she remains in a critical condition.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the woman prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Andy Miles from Wymondham Police Station on 101.