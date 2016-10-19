UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after King’s Lynn crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a collision on one of the main routes into Lynn this morning.

Two vehicles, a Ford Focus and a Ford Mondeo, are said to have been involved in the collision on Nar Ouse Way, which happened at around 8.30am today.

The East of England Ambulance Service said a female patient had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, though her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Fire crews were also called to the incident, which caused delays for drivers travelling between the Southgates and Saddlebow roundabouts.