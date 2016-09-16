UPDATED: Lakenheath-based US airman found dead in Mundford

A USAF Airman from RAF Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing was found dead in off-base housing at Mundford this morning.

The USAF says cause of his death is currently under investigation and further information will be released after the family have been completed.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at approximately 9.40am this morning after reports the body of a man had been found at a property in the village.

“A seal remains in place at the address while officers continue with their enquiries. The death is being treated as unexplained, however at this stage indications are that it is not believed to be suspicious.