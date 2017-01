Firefighters have been battling a waste timber fire in North Runcton for more than five and a half hours.

Five crews from King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Sandringham are currently in attendance, along with the water carrier from Fakenham, the high volume pump from Thetford, the control unit from Wymondham and an urban search and rescue lighting team.

They are using jets to extinguish the blaze.

