Upgrade plans for A47 go on show in King’s Lynn

Transport officials were in Lynn yesterday to talk with members of the public about improvement works to the A47.

A team from Highways England were at the Tuesday Market Place for their roadshow on the topic of maintenance and improvements to the A47.

Highways roadshow in King's Lynn regarding work on the A47.

Highways Agency project sponsor Andy Dyer said: “The main reason we are here today is to show a draft of maintenance works and schemes we are planning this financial year.”

The works are part of £17million programme, which covers the A47 from Peterborough through to Norwich, and are due to be completed by March next year.

Mr Dyer said: “In West Norfolk, this means a number of safety improvements and improving the carriageways – keeping it up, running and serviceable.”

This will include repairs to the Saddlebow bridge, which was struck by a vehicle a few years ago, as well as resurfacing the slips off of Saddlebow.

Work is also planned on the Hardwick and the Pullover roundabout.

Various other upgrades are due to take place in Swaffham, East Winch and Middleton.

Speaking of the criticism of a public notice which suggested work on the A47 in West Norfolk might have been due to start in early July, Mr Dyer said: “It was a public notice that we have to advertise in the press, and the extremes of the notice were picked out.”

He said the worked started at the Peterborough end of the A47 and that the agency was trying to be as “flexible as possible” with the dates in question for their contractors.

Also at the roadshow was Peter Richards, technology manager for the East of England, who was on hand to talk to visitors about motorbike safety.

Mr Richards said: “If you go out on that bike, every hazard you see is a potential problem for you. Bikers need to be thinking, what if this happens, what if that happens.”

The roadshow coincided with an announcement made yesterday regarding £300million worth of major upgrades to be made to the A47.

Highways England revealed its preferred routes for dualling three parts of the 115-mile stretch of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth, and improving several junctions and roundabouts, after a public consultation on the matter.

The dualling work in Norfolk is due to take place from North Tuddenham to Easton and Blofield to North Burlingham.

Norfolk County Council has welcomed the announcement and urged the agency to provide further detail and progress the improvements as quickly as possible.

The A47 Alliance, a campaigning group for improvements to the road, has identified the improvement schemes along the route it wants funded as a priority.

These include dualling the A47 Tilney to East Winch, including the Hardwick flyover, south of Lynn, and dualling the Acle Straight between Acle and Great Yarmouth.

For updates, follow Highways England on Twitter at: @HighwaysEAST.