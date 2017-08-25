Uproar over plans for new glamping site in ancient Heacham woodland

Heacham residents are calling on others to oppose glamping site plans and “help save” the ancient woodland in the area.

The proposals for 31 glamping pods off of land at Hunstanton Road have been met by concern from councillors.

In a letter to West Norfolk Council’s planning committee, Liz Liddington of Heacham Parish Council objected to the plans and said: “This constitutes development outside the village envelope.”

Mrs Liddington said they also objected on the grounds that there would be dangerous access onto Hunstanton Road and that “such a development would totally destroy the ambience of the area”.

The parish council are not the only residents who have fears regarding this application.

A post on the Spotted: Hunstanton Facebook page said: “Please help to save our 400-year-old wood in Hunstanton road. The wildlife have already been forced out (owls, bats, weasels and stoats).

“Please put your objection to the council. I know to some it’s only a wood, but there’s only a few more steps until the ancient wood will be houses.”

The application, made by MWS Architectural Ltd based in Ely, also seeks permission for the erection of a single dwelling for a site warden, a storage and office building, widening of vehicular access, upgrading of access paths, car parking and associated infrastructure.

In reports to the committee from the applicant, they insist the glamping site would be popular with tourists: “The proposed use of the woodland area as a camp site and the erection of camping pods provides tourist accommodation for the ‘glamping’ market.

“This luxury form of camping has increased in popularity over recent years with the ethos being to provide sustainable quasi outdoor living for holiday makers.”

According to West Norfolk Council’s planning portal, the determination deadline for the application is Monday, November 13.