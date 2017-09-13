USAF airman dies at RAF Feltwell

A USAF airman has died at RAF Feltwell after being found unconscious in her workspace.

The USAF’s 48th Fighter Wing said today that attempts by emergency responders to revive Staff Sgt Ivone Rios were unsuccessful.

A spokesman said: “The cause of death is currently unknown, and details will not be released until an investigation is complete.

“On behalf of the Liberty Wing, we offer our deepest condolences to Staff Sgt Rios’ family and friends during this difficult time.”

Staff Sgt Rios was a cyber transport systems maintainer assigned to American Forces Network broadcast service which is a ‘tenant unit’ of the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath.

(The USAF refers to male and female personnel as ‘airman’.)