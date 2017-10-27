Variety night boosts Sophie’s fund

Swaffham Lions held a variety show for Sophie Burke at the Sacred Heart Convent’s Barn Theatre on Saturday night.

A packed audience were entertained by acts including the Kings Lynn Brass Band, Daisy’s Cat Folk Group, Andrew Masterson and Amber Batton. The event was compered by town crier Nigel Wilkin, pictured above, right.

The evening raised more than £800, which will go towards the fund supporting Sophie, second right.

Also pictured, from left, are Lions president Pam Tallon and Sophie’s mum, Jo. Picture submitted