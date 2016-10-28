Verdi in King’s Lynn

Students, teachers and some parents from King’s Lynn Theatretrain again joined forces with Opera International in their spectacular production of the popular Verdi opera Aida.

The audience was wowed by the impressive set and accomplished singers from the company who visit the Lynn Corn Exchange as part of their tour twice a year.

Set in Egypt in the time of the Pharaohs against a backdrop of the wars with Ethiopia, we are drawn into the inevitable love triangle.

Aida, an Ethiopian princess, has been captured and is now slave to the Pharaoh’s daughter Amneris.

A young Egyptian captain, Ramades, is in love with Aida, and he in turn is loved by Amneris. After many twists in the tale it all ends in heartache.

Ramades, losing the war after being tricked by Aida to reveal his plans, is condemned to be buried alive under the tomb of the offended god.

So Aida, tortured with remorse and love, decides this must be her fate also, and the two lovers die in each other’s arms.

Four of Theatretrain’s youngest students auditioned to perform the Junior Dance, whilst the senior ballet roles in the Temple scene were beautifully executed by dancers from local dance school, Noise and Chance, run by Trina Lee.

Ruth McKechnie, centre director at Theatretrain said “We always look forward to performing with our friends at Opera International.

“Our students have enormous fun and it is wonderful for them to have the opportunity to perform with a professional company and have experience of the operatic genre. It’s nice that the parents get chance to get involved too and improvise as extras with only a five-minute rehearsal when we arrive. I was so proud of them all and a fun evening was had by everyone. We are looking forward to doing Nabucco in the spring.”

For more information about Theatretrain or to get involved, contact Ruth on 07810 825062 or email kingslynn@theatretrain.co.uk .

For details of Noise and Chance School of Dance contract Trina on 07760 433623 or tina_lee@sky.com.