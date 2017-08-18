Vets urge ‘boy racers’ in King’s Lynn to stop

A veterinary centre in Lynn has pleaded with “boy racers” in the town to stop and “do the right thing” as they say their actions are affecting the animals.

Vets4Pets, based in Campbells Meadow, said in a post on Facebook that those “practising doughnuts” were disturbing them.

The post, made on Saturday, said: “We have seriously ill animals in the surgery we are trying to care for and we can’t take them outside to toilet them while you are there for fear of their safety and the stress it causes them.

“You are now being told to stop. Please just do the right thing.”

A police spokesman said they had received four calls to the Campbells Meadow area regarding vehicle-related anti-social behaviour in the past six months.

He said patrols are conducted with support from council CCTV, and officers seek to educate vehicle owners about inappropriate use.