Victim of fatal collision in Santon Downham is named as man is charged

A 46-year-old man who died following a road traffic collision on the Suffolk/Norfolk border at the weekend has been named by police, as another man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Officers were called just after 5am on Sunday, October 9, to reports of a collision between a red Ford Mondeo and a green Fiat Panda on the B1107 Thetford Road at Santon Downham, near the exit to High Lodge Visitor Centre.

Mark Smyth, of Brandon, who was driving the Fiat Panda, died at the scene of the collision.

Raimondas Saveikis, 33, of Canons Walk, Thetford, was this afternoon (Thursday, October 13) charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, October 14).