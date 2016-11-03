Victim of fatal crash in King’s Lynn named at inquest

A woman who died in a fail-to-stop collision on the A47 in Lynn last month has been named at an inquest.

Donna Miles, 36, died at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital two days after the incident which happened on Wednesday, October 19 at around 6.45pm.

Miss Miles, of St James Court, Lynn, had been a back-seat passenger in a blue Vauxhall Zafira when it hit a road sign, the inquest heard today.

The court heard that Miss Miles’ condition deteriorated in hospital, where she passed away on Friday, October 21.

A dark Ford Fiesta was also involved in the crash between the Pullover and Saddlebow roundabouts, and was said to have failed to stop at the scene.

The driver and one other passenger in the Zafira were also taken to hospital for their injuries.

At the time, police appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to assist the investigation, and also urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle to get into contact with them.

A post-mortem report found the cause of death to be multiples injuries following the collision.

The inquest was adjourned for a pre-inquest review which will be held on Friday, February 10 2017, at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court.