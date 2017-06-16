Victoria and Parker inspire King’s Lynn Rotary donation to Guide Dog cause

Members of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn have made a £1,250 presentation to the Guide Dogs charity after receiving a talk from guide dog owner Victoria Framingham.

Victoria, a qualified massage therapist, explained how her guide dog, Parker, has become an essential part of her everyday life and can only be described as her best friend.

Victoria received the cheque from club president Michael Pellizarro during a meeting at the Stuart House Hotel.

Also pictured, from left, are past president Bob Sharp and club member Bob Ward.