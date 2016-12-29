VIDEO: Brave swimmers make a splash at Hunstanton

It may not have been white but it was certainly a wet Christmas in Hunstanton as scores of brave souls continued a festive tradition still going strong after more than 50 years.

A total of 142 swimmers took to the water for the annual Hunstanton Round Table annual swim in unseasonal conditions as temperatures touched a balmy 12C.

Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim at Hunstanton Norfolk, organised by Hunstanton 615 Round Table ANL-161226-111329009

Matt Hallard, the organiser of this year’s swim, said: “The swim went really, really well. Everyone pulled together on the day and also in advance to make it happen.

“It was such a gloriously sunny day and there was such a great turnout. This event is all about raising awareness and people continue to do that.

“Hunstanton Round Table have donated over £20,000 to good causes this year alone.

“Thanks to all of the table for their hard work on this special day and throughout the year.

Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim at Hunstanton Norfolk, organised by Hunstanton 615 Round Table ANL-161226-111740009

“If you are a worthy cause get in touch by email at help@hunstantonroundtable.co.uk”

Swimmers were cheered on by thousands of spectators beach side and along the sea front.

The fancy dress competition was judged by Mark House, national president of the Round Table, and Hunstanton mayor James Johnson.

Winner of team best costume went to Hunstanton RNLI, while winner of the individual costume was Anne Covell, who took to the sea dressed as a deep sea diver.

Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim at Hunstanton Norfolk, organised by Hunstanton 615 Round Table ANL-161226-111424009

Mrs Covell, who competed in memory of her nephew Sam Cotterell, who died in a car crash six years ago on Christmas Day, donated her prize back to Round Table funds.

An anonymous competitor said: “Couldn’t think of a better way to spend a Christmas morning. I am going to tell all my friends.”

Next year will marks the 60th anniversary of the swim and plans are already under way on how to mark the occasion. Anyone interested in getting involved and joining should email: membership@hunstantonroundtable.co.uk

Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim at Hunstanton Norfolk, organised by Hunstanton 615 Round Table ANL-161226-111412009