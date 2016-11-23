VIDEO: Denzil delight as King’s Lynn’s Christmas lights are switched on

Television star Paul Barber proved a big hit for the thousands of spectators at Lynn’s Christmas lights switch-on at the weekend.

Mr Barber, probably best remembered for his role as Denzil in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses, happily signed autographs and posed for photos in the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday.

Kings Lynn Christmas Lights Switch on Denzil from Only Fools and Horses ANL-161120-203929009

More than 3,000 people packed the market square to get a glimpse of Mr Barber, aka Denzil, whose best line in the TV comedy was: “I’ve just found out my wife has been lying to me. Every morning she says she’s gonna leave me and when I come home, she’s still there.”

Mr Barber pressed the button to switch on the lights, but wasn’t accompanied by a plonker in Rodney, just Father Christmas.

Footfall in the town was up 18 per cent on last year’s event and lots of positive comments were received from retailers.

West Norfolk Mayor David Whitby said: “The weather dried up in time for the switch-on and we had a massive crowd in the Tuesday Market Place.

Kings Lynn Christmas Lights Switch on ANL-161120-202145009

“It was a delight to meet ‘Denzil’ from only Fools and Horses who was most generous with his time having his photo taken and signing autographs.

“The cast of this year’s panto Cinderella also joined us for the event.

“There was a superb atmosphere and I would like to thank everyone who helped organise the event and everyone who came along to support it.”

There was an afternoon of free entertainment in the town cenre and Vancouver Quarter.

Kings Lynn Christmas Lights Switch on ANL-161120-203754009

Fairy tale Princesses sang carols before being joined by Cinderella and the Ugly Sisters, stars of this year’s pantomime at the Corn Exchange.

The lights, accompanied by rockets and confetti bombs, were turned on after the customary countdown.