Fire crews are continuing to tackle a serious blaze in a West Norfolk village this morning.

The incident at the Old Station Yard in East Winch was first reported at around 1.30am today.

At its height, eight fire engines and two support units were at the scene.

Crews from Lynn, Heacham, Sandringham, Hethersett and Diss are still dealing with the incident.

