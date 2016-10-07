VIDEO: Footage emerges of fire at Palm Paper factory in King’s Lynn

Footage has emerged from inside the Palm Paper factory in Lynn where firefighters tackled a “major” blaze on Friday afternoon.

The video, taken by Peter Greeves who was one of the 100 firefighters at the scene, shows the severity of the fire, which Mr Greeves captioned: “busy day yesterday”.

One person was taken to hospital after the fire broke out due to smoke inhalation.

Fire crews brought the flames under control by the early evening on Friday and service chiefs scaled down their operations at the scene in Poplar Avenue, Saddlebow.

But some units remained at the site on Monday to monitor the 300 tonnes of paper.

David Ashworth, Norfolk’s assistant chief fire officer, said on Friday: “We’ve got the fire under control now and we are scaling back the resources.

“There will probably be a presence until about midnight.”

Emergency crews were first called to the plant shortly after 2pm.

At the height of the incident, 10 fire engines from across the county, plus several other support units and crews from both Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, were at the scene.

Although a formal investigation into the cause of the fire did not start until Saturday, Mr Ashworth said it had begun while a 100 tonne bale of paper was being processed and was believed to be related to the process itself.

He also confirmed there was some smoke damage to the building, though that had been restricted through the crews’ efforts and the use of an on-site sprinkler system.

The East of England Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Paramedics and a hazardous response unit remained at the scene as a precaution, but no other casualties have been reported.

Police said they were called to reports of a fire at the factory at around 2.20pm, but were not in attendance.

The incident also contributed to congestion problems on the town’s roads.

Stagecoach Norfolk tweeted: “Due to a large fire on the outskirts of town we’re having heavy traffic building up, please bear with us as we make our way to you.”

The College of West Anglia also warned of delays for buses serving its Tennyson Avenue campus.