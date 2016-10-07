VIDEO: Girl, 13, injured in King’s Lynn gang attack

A mother has told of her horror after her 13-year-old daughter was injured in an assault that was filmed on a mobile phone and shared via social media.

Claire Johnston spoke out after her daughter Amelie was attacked shortly in the Marsh Lane area of Gaywood last Friday.

Amelie Johnson was attacked in a gang incident after school. Pictured on right Amelie with mum Claire Johnston. ANL-160510-194752009

Mrs Johnston has praised the school’s handling of the incident, in which Amelie suffered facial and back injuries, and says the family have been “overwhelmed” by messages of support.

But, after a similar incident at a school in Staffordshire received national coverage last week, she says more needs to be done to show young people that behaviour will not be tolerated.

She said: “Bullying and these types of attacks being filmed and shared on social media platforms appears to be a growing problem and one which should be met with a zero tolerance message.

“Since last Friday, we have been overwhelmed with messages of support for Amelie, from all over the world and I have been contacted by a number of parents expressing their own concerns.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident, which happened at around 3.45pm on Friday, September 30.

A spokesman said Amelie was approached by three other girls, one of whom attacked her.

Footage of the attack was subsequently distributed via the Snapchat mobile phone app.

The incident happened shortly after Amelie left Springwood High School, where she is a pupil.

Although Mrs Johnston said she believed the students believed to be involved in the incident have since been suspended, the school said they were unable to comment at all on the subject, because of the ongoing police investigation.

Andy Johnson, headteacher, said: “All we can say is the school has an outstanding reputation for pupil conduct and takes matters of discipline very seriously.”

Mrs Johnston has also praised the school’s handling of the incident.

She said: “Springwood High School have been highly supportive and as these students were in school uniform when the incident occurred, are dealing with the matter seriously – assisting the police with their ongoing investigation.

“Therefore I am confident they will receive the punishment they deserve.”