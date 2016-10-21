VIDEO: Investigation begins after whale washes up on Holkham beach

An investigation is underway today to establish why a 40 foot fin whale washed up on a beach in Holkham yesterday.

The fin whale, which was found dead on the beach between Burnham Overy and Holkham yesterday afternoon, will now be inspected by officials from the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) who hope to carry out a post-mortem on it.

Fin whale washed up on the beach on the Holkham estate. ANL-161021-094753001

A spokeswoman for the Holkham estate said: “The beach remains open but we advise the public not to venture close to the carcass and to keep dogs on leads.”

Plans are being made to remove the fin whale, the species of which is currently listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, from the beach.

CSIP project manager Rob Deaville, who will be part of the team examining the whale today, said: “Every year there are around 600 cetacean strandings in the UK. If it is a fin whale, which we need to confirm, it will be the fourth this year, so it is uncommon but not necessarily out of the ordinary. Once we have carried out the examination, we will take samples back to the lab for testing which should help us understand why it died.”

Fin whale washed up on the beach on the Holkham estate. ANL-161021-092154001