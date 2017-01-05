VIDEO: Jayne takes a dip in wintry water for King’s Lynn hospital funds

A 48-year-old woman from Lynn has braved the icy waters of the North Sea to raise money for a hospital ward.

Jayne Day, who used to work as a nurse at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, took to the sea at Sheringham on Thursday last week to raise money for the hospital’s Rudham ward, which has previously looked after her granddaughter.

Jayne Day, from Lynn, has completed a winter sea swim in Sheringham to fundraise for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Acer Chapman. ANL-170301-172346001

Ms Day said: “We need to keep our hospital going because it’s very important.”

Before she took her dip, she said: “I’m nervous and excited, I’ve never been in the sea in December.”

She has asked for those who wish to donate to contact the hospital directly.

Jayne Day, will be doing a post-Christmas sea swim in Waxham for QEH Rudham Ward (which has helped her granddaughter). ANL-161223-143856009

