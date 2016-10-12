VIDEO: King John statue installed in King’s Lynn ahead of unveiling

A new statue of King John has been installed in the centre of Lynn ahead of its formal unveiling later this morning.

Workers moved onto the site in New Conduit Street yesterday evening to put the bronze, life-sized bust of the controversial medieval monarch into position.

There was an air of excitement as the West Norfolk Council workmen carefully unwrapped the statue and placed it on its plinth outside Kenneth Bush Solicitors.

The project has cost around £22,000 to complete and was financed using funding from the Stories of Lynn project at the town hall.

Officials hope the statue will further encourage visitors to explore the town’s history and heritage.