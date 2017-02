The funeral of Anthony Bowen, better known as the Lynn street entertainer Juggling Jim, has taken place in the town this lunchtime.

Hundreds of people attended the service for Mr Bowen, who died last month, at the King’s Lynn Minster.

Before the funeral, a procession led by town entertainer Sally Beadle made its way along the High Street to the Minster, passing the spot where Mr Bowen regularly stood.

Many of those taking part wore red Santa hats in tribute.

