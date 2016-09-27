VIDEO: Officers seize 6,000 ‘concealed’ cigarettes from shop in King’s Lynn

Trading standards officers have seized cigarettes from a shop in Lynn after a sniffer dog detected them in a concealed container this morning.

Scamp, who is a specialist search dog, sniffed out more than 6,000 cigarettes and one kilogram of rolling tobacco from under a counter in the premises.

Sniffer dog Scamp ANL-160927-142855001

It comes after the launch of a new county-wide campaign to crack down on illegal tobacco sales.

Sophie Leney, Norfolk County Council’s trading standards manager, said: “We did a couple of visits [to businesses] this morning, and at one premises the dog sniffed out a concealed container.

“One of my officers will undertake a formal investigation and seek to establish where the tobacco is coming from, who’s selling the tobacco and then we’ll determine what formal action we take.”

The campaign hopes to not only stub out illegal tobacco sales, but also to prevent children from getting access to tobacco and to stop honest businesses from having their trade undermined.