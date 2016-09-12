VIDEO: Sun shines on King’s Lynn for Heritage Open Day

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Lynn dazzled in the September sunshine yesterday as thousands of people flocked to the town to enjoy its Heritage Open Day events.

Many of the town’s best known landmarks, and plenty of hidden gems too, opened their doors to the public for the annual showcase.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Peoiple qeue for Clifton House. ANL-161209-102729009

And, alongside that, around 200 vintage vehicles also packed the Tuesday Market Place for the town’s Classic Car Day display.

Officials say the success of the day offers a big opportunity for the town by persuading those who visited for the day to come back again.

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk Council portfolio holder for culture, heritage and health, paid tribute to the Lynn Civic Society for their work to organise the event.

She said: “It’s amazing to see all the crowds here visiting our heritage.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Market stalls in the Saturday Market Place ANL-161209-102810009

“There’s people here from other areas saying King’s Lynn has so much to offer.

“That’s what I’m hoping for with the Stories of Lynn, that there’s so much to see they’ll want to come back and spend more time here.”

More than 60 locations around the town were open for visitors to explore.

Civic Society chairman Alison Gifford said it was estimated that around 2,500 people had visited just two of them, the Customs House and True’s Yard, during the day.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Nick and Catherine Widdows with daughter Jessica (3) in the Bank House basement. ANL-161209-101830009

And she thanked the many volunteers who helped by opening buildings for the occasion.

She said: “What we try to do is make it a fun day out rather than a dry day about history. You can enjoy history and have fun at the same time.”

One of the oldest was the headquarters of MCP Solicitors in King Street, which dates back to 1180.

Staff there dressed in period costumes from medieval times right up to the 1940s to welcome the public, while local authors Bob Booth and David Andrews were also on hand to share their knowledge.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Morris dancing and Molly dancing in the Saturday Market Place. ANL-161209-101941009

Period costumes were also among the attractions at the town hall, where visitors had the chance to take part in a fundraising rafffle for the Mayor’s Charity, the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company, while a medieval market attracted visitors to the nearby Saturday Market Place.

Elsewhere, there were plenty of performances to keep the crowds entertained, including Morris dancing displays in King’s Staithe Square and singers at sites including the South Quay and the Lynn Arts Centre.

Members of the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery group also used the occasion to launch a new book on some of the best-known characters whose remains lie at the site today.

And anyone who was feeling particularly energetic had the chance to find out how to test their skills on the water, thanks to the King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club , whose handmade racing boats were taken across the River Great Ouse throughout the day.

But, for those keen to stay on dry land, the heritage buses proved one way to explore all of the attractions. A miniature railway was also run for the first time to help more people get to participating sites outside the town centre.

Another new attraction was in the Vancouver Quarter, where youngsters had the chance to paint knights’ shields.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Zachary (8) and Olivia (8) Andrews try bell ringing in St Nicholas Chapel. ANL-161209-102547009

Anyone interested in volunteering for next year can contact Miss Gifford on 01553 763983 or visit the group’s website, www.kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk, for more information.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. ANL-161209-102535009

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. People visit the masonic lodge in the Dukes Head Hotel. ANL-161209-102329009

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Jacob Taylor (9) and Mike Taylor from Bridge For Heroes ready to show visitors road under the Tuesday Market Place. ANL-161209-102407009

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Mandy London as her relative Edith Ward who was an Air Raid Warden. ANL-161209-102152009