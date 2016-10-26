VIDEO UPDATE: Double-decker bus on fire at Sutton Bridge

Fire consumed a double-decker bus at Sutton Bridge this afternoon (Wednesday) leaving it as “a black, smoking carcass”.

Fire engines are reportedly on the scene beside an area known as The Village Green.

One eyewitness said she didn’t believe anyone was hurt – because ambulances were not in attendance – but the bus was completely wrecked.

Jenny Rowe, who lives nearby, said: “It’s just a black, smoking carcass at the moment.”

She said traffic was still using the A17 and Cross Keys Bridge but the entrance to the village was completely blocked.

Residents in New Road – half-a-mile away – reported hearing a ‘huge blast’ and seeing smoke.

The bus fire in Sutton Fire this afternoon - PHOTO: Lee Heath

• More as we get it.