VIDEO UPDATE: Huge emergency response as arsonists torch disused garage in Wisbech

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to a major blaze in Wisbech last night, Wednesday December 7.

At least 20 firefighters tackled the blaze at a disused garage, the Wisbech Vehicle Exchange, on Old Lynn Road, which broke out at around 8.40pm.

Units from Wisbech, Outwell, West Walton and both King’s Lynn stations attended the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used an aerial appliance to extinguish the fire using three jets, one hose reel and some foam to smother the flames.

The 20 metre by 15 metre corrugated metal building was a former Auto Centre.

Station Commander Mick Jackman, from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “There was a small amount of old office furniture inside the building but there was a lot of tyre and rubbish in an adjoining side garage.

“Our priority was to stop the fire from spreading to a neighbouring residential property.”

Firefighters returned to their stations by 1.06am, and a crew from Wisbech returned to reinspect the site this morning.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.