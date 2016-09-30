New figures have revealed that the parasite lungworm which targets dogs has been found in nearly every county in the UK.Component:1.7606028.1475221834, , ,$mergedBody
VIDEO: Vets warn dog owners about parasite on the rise as autumn begins
- New figures have revealed the parasite lungworm has been found nearly every county across the UK.
- Among the 150 UK vets interviewed - 952 suspected cases of lungworm have been reported, including 81 deaths
- Experts warn Autumn is the most dangerous season for dogs, carrying the greatest risk of getting infected