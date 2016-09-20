VIDEO: You’re bound to have a ball at King’s Lynn panto

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The magic of panto is returning to Lynn’s Corn Exchange for the seventh year running, but this year it’s a quest to get Cinderella to the ball.

Audiences can expect music, dancing and special effects, as well as a return to the stage from Lynn’s favourite pantomime dame Ian Marr, who will be joined by children’s TV star Steven Kynman as they play the infamous Ugly Sisters.

Marr, who is directing the play, said: “It’s the best job in the world!”

Eastenders’ Matt Lapinskas will play eligible bachelor Prince Charming and Melissa Jane Fleming will fill Cinderella’s glass slippers in the lead role.

Lapinskas, who has just finished his run in the stage production of Ben Hur in Reading, said he was looking forward to exploring Lynn’s medieval architecture and the independent coffee shops while in the town.

KLFM’s Charles Dennett and Scott Cripps, direct from the West End, will provide supporting roles as Posh Charles and Buttons respectively.

Jordan Productions has put on the pantomimes in Lynn every December since it first established it seven years ago.

Cinderella was the production company’s second ever pantomime here in 2010, and associate producer Tim Sitwell said: “This is the first time we have repeated a title, so we’re going back to the beginning of what we did when we first came here.”

This new take on the story will focus on the magic of Cinderella, he added.

Alive Leisure’s chief executive Simon McKenna said: “It’s a really exciting time of the year – the panto is the biggest thing we do each year. I’ll be sat in the audience as well – it’s lovely to hear people’s reaction around you.”

Cinderella will open at the Corn Exchange on Friday, December 9, and will continue until Saturday, December 31.

As Kynman, in character as Florabunda Hardup, said: “You haven’t got long, get on down! You can expect lots of glamour, thrills, spills and confusion over a shoe.”

For full ticket details and to book call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

