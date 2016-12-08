Views sought on Castle Acre neighbourhood plan proposal

A public consultation will begin next week on proposals to develop a neighbourhood plan for the village of Castle Acre.

An application has been made for the parish to be the subject of a plan, which would be developed by the parish council and its steering group.

An eight-week consultation will begin on Monday, December 12, and continue until February 6. It is being extended because of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Details of the proposal will be available on the borough council website, www.west-norfolk.gov.uk, or at the authority’s offices in Chapel Street, Lynn.

Comments can be emailed to ldf@west-norfolk.gov.uk or posted to Planning Policy Team, Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1EX.