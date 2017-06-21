Views sought on neighbourhood plan proposals for Snettisham

A public consultation will begin this weekend on Snettisham’s proposed neighbourhood plan.

The village is one of many in West Norfolk which is working on the document, which sets out a local vision for future development in the area.

The document includes preferred sites for residential and commercial developments and will be examined by an independent inspector after the consultation period.

If approved and ratified in a subsequent referendum, the village would benefit from 25 per cent of the community infrastructure levy (CIL) payments collected by West Norfolk Council from developments in their area, instead of 15 per cent for most villages without a plan.

Parish council officials say an earlier draft of the plan achieved 92 per cent support from villagers.

Mel Billington, chairman of the parish council group that has developed the plan, said it had been developed out of public discontent at the level of permitted development in the village in recent years.

She said: “This has been a long, but worthwhile, process.

“We have taken on board the views of villagers from the outset, as can be seen by their overwhelming approval of the plan at meetings in January.

“We hope this final version, which proposes sustainable, but controlled, growth in Snettisham, will ensure the development of our village is along the lines wanted by those who live in it.”

Copies of the plan are available via snettishamparish.norfolkparishes.gov.uk or on request from the parish office.

The consultation period begins this Sunday and runs until August 7.