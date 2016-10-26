Views sought on special needs services in Norfolk

Parents of youngsters with special educational needs or disabilities are being invited to have their say on service provision in the county at events in Lynn and Downham.

The sessions are being organised by Family Voice, which is aiming to collate opinions on issues including education, social care, health services and support in preparing youngsters for adulthood.

A total of nine consultation sessions will be taking place across Norfolk throughout November.

The programme includes an event at the Eternity Church, Sovereign Way, Downham, on Thursday, November 10, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Officials will then be at the South Lynn Community Centre on Saturday, November 12, from 10am until noon.

For more information, email events@familyvoice.org.uk.