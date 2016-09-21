Views sought on Swaffham development ideas

Residents in Swaffham are being urged to have their say now on how the town could develop over the next 20 years.

Two events will be held at the Assembly Rooms next month as part of a public consultation on Breckland Council’s development proposals, which was launched this week.

And officials say it is vital that people take part in the process now, before firm proposals are drawn up early in the new year.

Charles Carter, Breckland Council’s executive member for place, said: “Feedback from the public during previous consultations has helped us shape the current proposals.

“Their input now will help us refine the plan further and ensure that future growth is best placed to meet local need and will enable the district to continue to prosper.

“The next public consultation in spring 2017 will be to check that the document is legally compliant and firm proposals for sites will be put forward at that time.

“The current consultation is the last opportunity for local people to significantly influence the sites included in the final document.”

The document outlines where the council believes thousands of new homes can be accommodated across the district between now and 2036, as well as potential areas for employment and retail development.

Around 700 properties are proposed for Swaffham, in addition to 900 that are the subject of past or current development proposals.

Five sites, all to the east of the town, have been identified as preferred options. Eight others were ruled out because of concerns over road links, while two more have been allocated as areas for employment-based development.

The plan also includes proposed housing allocations in Ashill, Narborough, Necton, Sporle and Weeting.

A six week public consultation on the proposals began on Monday and will continue until 4pm on Monday, October 31.

As part of that, a series of 14 consultation events at venues around the district will begin in Thetford this Monday, September 26.

Two of those sessions will take place at the Swaffham Assembly Rooms on Wednesday, October 12, between 2 and 7pm, and Wednesday, October 26, from 2 to 8pm.

Residents can have their say online by visiting www.breckland.gov.uk/local-plan-consultation. Copies of the document are also available at the council’s main offices and libraries.