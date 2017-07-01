Search

Village church to benefit from charity yard sale

Yard Sale IAO East Winch parish church. pictured Nell Steele. David Wright.

East Winch Parish Church received £85 from a charity yard sale last weekend.

From 10am until 4pm, teams of people sold a variety of items to raise funds for the local church.

Organiser, David Wright, pictured above right with Nell Steele, said: “We were very pleased with the turn out.

“We took the money to the church and they were pleased to have received it.

“It was a lovely day and everybody who came enjoyed the yard sale.

“It was a lot of hard work but it was a success.

“We have some stuff left over so we  already have the starts of another yard sale.”

