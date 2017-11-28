Village cricket club is caught out in break-in

Committee members at Thornham Cricket Club could be forced to take new security measures after the pavilion was broken into last week.

Vandals struck at the club’s Main Road base – the second break-in during the space of a few months – on Monday night, breaking a window at the back of the building and damaging the frame.

The intruders left empty-handed with the pavilion not containing any equipment.

Stephanie Mocatta, a trustee of Thornham Village Hall and cricket club vice-president, said: “It is really sad really. Nothing has been taken, but it is more about the nuisance factor than anything else.

“It is the second time it has happened in the last few months and will cost the club about £200 for a new window and frame.

“You have to ask yourself what are we supposed to do. We could put a sign up on the pavilion saying that it contains nothing of any value but would it stop people doing this?

“We will have to strengthen our security. We may have to install shutters or a security light, but it’s all money that could have been spent on something else for the community.”

Thornham Cricket Club, who play in Division Three West of the Norfolk Cricket League, shares its home with the village hall and the multi-use games area and tennis court close by.

The club runs two Saturday sides and a Sunday team and recently implemented three new wickets thanks to a Protected Playing Field grant of £64,000 from Sport England.

The club’s pavilion was taken down piece-by-piece from its previous home and moved to the current base back in 2010

Mrs Mocatta added: “The club is run by volunteers who put in many hours of work, only for someone to go and do this and we are left to deal with it.

“We’re a pretty small village club and it is really disheartening.

“The club is doing really well, but like all cricket clubs in the area funds are hard to come by.”