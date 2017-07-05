Village enjoys summer fete day

There was a mixture of the old and the new for visitors to enjoy as the village of Shouldham staged its annual fete on Saturday.

The attractions included a host of traditional favourites, such as a bouncy castle, greasy pole and children’s tractor rides, shown above.

Village Fete Shouldham Village Green..Pony Rides

But organisers said Shetland pony rides for children and an Indian food stall, which were included for the first time, had also proved very popular.

The fete, which also included a fun dog show, was staged by Shouldham’s village events committee and is a key fundraiser to enable the group to put on other events in the village throughout the year.

In past years, the fete has supported the successful campaign to re-open the Kings Arms pub, as well as other local good causes.

The committee also makes a donation to the village hall committee. MLNF17MF07015

Village Fete Shouldham Village Green.

Village Fete Shouldham Village Green.Pictured Dog Show in Progress