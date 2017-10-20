Villagers are in good books at Hilgay charity event

Thousands of books were on offer in Hilgay at the weekend to fundraise for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The biannual book and yard sale, organised by Ali Dent of A J Dent Butchers, gathered more than £4,500 for the charity on Sunday.

Charity book sale IAO Motor Neurone Disease Association Jessica Sewell 10

Hundreds of people attended the book sale at the village hall but the yard sales were hit by the weather reports, Mr Dent said.

“It was a really good day. We will definitely have the yard sales at the next book sale event in May – we usually have about 40 or 50 yard sales,” he added.

About 5,000 books of a variety of genres were set out in the hall for visitors to browse.

Mr Dent said: “The books are really cheap and of really good condition, as we sort them all out before they go on sale, so it’s definitely worth coming to.”

Charity book sale IAO Motor Neurone Disease Association Lesley Dent

He thanked Lesley and Des Dent who sorted the books out prior to the sale, and Jane Lewis, a volunteer for Motor Neurone Disease Association, who helped promote the event with posters and signs.

To find out more about what the Motor Neurone Disease Association does, visit: www.mndassociation.org.