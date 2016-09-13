Villagers celebrate £637k lottery grant for Wereham hall project

A community’s dream of a new village hall has moved a step closer after campaigners were awarded a Lottery grant worth more than £630,000.

Officials in Wereham hope to begin building work on the new facility next spring after securing the investment from the Big Lottery Fund, which is being formally announced today.

And they have hailed the efforts of trustees and villagers, who have themselves raised £14,000, to help secure the support it needed.

Village hall management committee chairman Victoria Gray said: “This is massively important. It’s the culmination of four years of hard work and we’re ecstatic.

“The help of residents has been really significant to show the community has bought into the project.”

The announcement comes almost exactly four years after the group began its campaign to replace the village’s existing hall, which dates back to the First World War, amid concerns over its condition.

A planning application for a new hall to be built on the adjacent playing field has already been approved by West Norfolk Council, along with a separate scheme to build a house on the site of the existing hall, when it is demolished.

The total grant of almost £637,000, is expected to cover around three-quarters of the estimated cost of the new building.

It is hoped construction work will start next March and the hall will be open by the end of 2017.

Several other funding applications are currently being prepared and the committee hope lottery support will persuade other groups to back them as well.

As well as a number of existing activities, including parent and toddler groups, bingo, arts and crafts, the new hall will also house a number of new activities, such as a youth club, an older people’s social club, a cinema group, a heritage group, an upcycling group and schemes for villagers to learn new skills, such as IT.

The facility is also intended to be built according to passivhaus principles, which were developed in Germany, and seeks to use as little energy as possible for heating and cooling by using a continuous layer of insulation, instead of simply insulating lofts and walls.

Mrs Gray said: “It’s a standard in comfort and economics. We need to make sure people can afford to use it.”

The scheme is one of more than60 across the region which is sharing almost £1.8 million in the latest round of grants.

Lyn Cole, of the Big Lottery Fund, said: “So many local organisations are enabling people to improve their communities, bringing positive changes to their lives and futures.

“It’s wonderful to hear how these great projects have helped people overcome barriers, learn new skills and improve their lives.”