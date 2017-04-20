Villagers celebrate opening of play area in Middleton

Families in Middleton have been given a spring treat after a new play area in the village was finally opened.

The £85,000 facility, in School Road, marked the end of a four-year project for its installation.

Villagers gathered to celebrate at an official opening, which was conducted by West Norfolk mayor David Whitby.

Mick Porter, Middleton Parish Council chairman, believes the facility, which opened last Wednesday, will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area and the community.

Mr Porter said: “The play area is going to make such a difference to so many people. For those with children, it is somewhere new to go.

“I’m sure the facility will be well used.

“It has been a long time coming and we were delighted that West Norfolk mayor David Whitby was good enough to come along and open it.

“This hasn’t all been down to me. Parish clerk Kate Senter bore the brunt of all of the negotiations and has worked tirelessly to make it happen.

“I’d also like to thank previous parish council chairman Mark Fuller, who instigated the plan, for his help.”

The new equipment was made possible by a substantial grant from funding body WREN, which is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community and heritage projects.

A number of donations were also received towards the project, including one from Middleton Aggregates.

Wicksteed were chosen as the supplier for the play area which is based behind the village hall.

There are facilities for all age groups ranging from children to adults, which include adventure areas and adult gym equipment.

There is also a eating and picnic areas where parents can relax whilst their children are enjoying themselves.

One area that is guaranteed to be popular is the zip wire.