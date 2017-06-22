Villagers encouraged to call in for a read at Wiggenhall St Mary phone box

A new community book exchange has opened in a West Norfolk village’s old phone box.

Community leaders in Wiggenhall St Mary bought the box from BT earlier this year and have been supported by residents to refurbish it.

Others have pledged book donations, while a local firm has also pledged storage space.

The new exchange was opened in a ceremony at the Common Road site yesterday and officials hope the facility will develop further over the coming months.

Alistair Done, chairman of the St Germans parish council, which serves the village and bought the box, said: “It is hoped that we can develop the box into a local information point as well, and a couple of local residents are willing to oversee the maintenance of it and its contents.

“It is envisaged that stocks of books will be changed regularly and notices kept up to date and relevant.”

Anyone with suggestions for extra use of the box is asked to contact parish clerk Elaine Oliver on 01553 630655 or attend the council’s next meeting on July 17.

Mr Done, second right, is pictured above with Alison Ravnkilde, Andy Hillard and John Ravnkilde.