Villagers flock to annual fete in Watlington

Hundreds soaked up the sun at Watlington’s annual village fete on Saturday and donated money to good causes.

The grand village fete, which is now in its sixth year, invites the community to a day of fun and collects money for charities in Watlington.

Watlington Grand Village fete Clarice Cavill with Sid

Hosted at the village’s recreation ground, this year’s event raised money for Watlington Church and school PTA, Millennium Green, and a portion of the funds will go towards a village defibrillator.

Organiser, Penny Cooke, said: “It was a lovely day. Everybody who attended and spoke to me told me that they were enjoying themselves and having a wonderful time.

“We had lot of things going on. There was a dog show, a hula hoop competition, football games, bouncy castles, car boot sales and refreshments.

“We also had a tug of war competition between The Angel and the Sports and Social Club.

Watlington Grand Village fete Joscelyn Taylor 4

“We have a tug of war competition every year, and this year the women from The Angel won their competition and the men from the Sports and Social Club won theirs.

“The day was great fun and a success.”