Villagers go the extra yard with Watlington sale

A yard sale with a Paw Patrol-themed raffle on Sunday helped to raise much-needed funds for Watlington Pre-School. A total of £425 was raised which will go towards the purchase of an outside canopy to provide more shelter and shade for the children.

Organiser Sarah Oakley said: “A massive thank you to everyone on behalf of the Pre-school for your support. It was great to see so much community spirit.”

Pictured above, from left, are Trevor Crown, Emma Brown, Imogen Crown, Graham Crown and Gillian Crown. mlnf17mf050119