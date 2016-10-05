Vintage cars boost Swaffham Christmas lights scheme

There was a trip down memory lane on offer for visitors to Swaffham on Sunday as a host of vintage vehicles were displayed in the town’s Market Place.

Many of the area’s classic car clubs were represented at the event, where around 30 vehicles, including those shown above, were exhibited.

Donations were also collected towards the town’s Christmas lights display, which will be unveiled at a switch-on event on November 25, during the day.

Organisers are planning a further classic car day in the spring. Anyone interested in taking part should email theartsloungeuk@gmail.com for more information.