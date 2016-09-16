Vintage Morris Minor to launch Sandringham charity drive

Morris Minor enthusiasts are in for a treat tomorrow at the Visitor Centre in Sandringham.

A standard specification 1963 Morris Minor 4 door saloon will be stopping off during a celebration 3,500 mile trip throughout the UK.

It will be welcomed by members of the West Norfolk branch of the Morris Minor Owners Club who will be at Sandringham from 10am to 4.30pm selling raffle tickets on behalf of Marie Curie throughout their stay.

The car is scheduled to arrive at 2.30pm before branch chairman Trevor Harrod and his wife Evelyn take it on to Witchford near Ely for an overnight stop before it heads of to Taverham the next day.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Morris Minor Owners Club and the marathon drive which started from John O’Groats on Friday, September 2, is due to arrive at Land’s End on Saturday, October 1.

Instead of going directly, the car will, over a period of four weeks, visit every MMOC branch in the UK as well as a number of additional locations that are significant to the history of the car and the development of the club since 1976.

Amongst these will be the site of the former Morris works at Cowley, where the car was built, the British Motor Museum at Gaydon, the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu and the home of the founder of Morris Motors, Nuffield Place.

While the car is on its marathon journey around the UK, the club has chosen to link with Marie Curie to use the trip, and many of the national and local activities planned throughout 2016, to raise much needed funds to support the work of the charity.

With this in mind, the car will also visit all nine Marie Curie residential hospices on its journey.